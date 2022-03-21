Ridgeway man shot, killed during altercation

Jamaal Marvis Talford died from gunshot wound, suspect arrested in the case

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a 38-year-old victim and his 29-year-old assailant involved in a shooting incident on March 18, 2022.

Deputies responding to a call on Old 21, in Ridgeway, around 8 p.m. Friday found Jamaal Marvis Talford suffering from a gunshot wound. His assailant, Franklin Durham, was arrested at the scene.

According to deputies, the two men had been involved in an altercation and Durham shot Talford.

Talford was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Durham has been charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.