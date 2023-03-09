Aiken deputy misplaces shotgun, rifle while helping change tire; one still missing

To assist in changing the driver's tire, the deputy had to remove all equipment from the rear of his patrol car. This included a shotgun and a Colt M4 rifle.

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Authorities are searching for a gun lost by an Aiken County deputy who was helping a motorist in late February.

According to a statement from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was helping a driver with a flat tire on Feb. 27 around 9 p.m.

Authorities said the deputy was at 1917 Augusta Road at the time and, in order to assist in changing the driver's tire, had to remove all equipment from the rear of his patrol car. This included a shotgun and a Colt M4 rifle.

However, after finishing the tire change, the sheriff's department said the deputy left for another call "without ensuring he repacked all of his equipment.

Authorities later found that he had left the guns in the parking lot and a video from the business showed a male picking up both guns and walking away.