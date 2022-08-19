The attorney general said Murdaugh faces 90 charges across 18 indictments - a majority of them related to claims that he defrauded nearly $9 million from victims.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who already faces numerous charges ranging from financial crime to murder, has been indicted for even more by a South Carolina grand jury.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday that a state grand jury had issued new indictments against Murdaugh as well as Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers.

The latest counts against Murdaugh include four counts of obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses - value $10,000 or more, two counts of money laundering - value $20,000 to $100,000, one count of money laundering - value $100,000 or more, and two counts of computer crime - value more than $10,000.

Roberts was indicted for one count of obtaining a signature or property by false pretenses - the value of $10,000 or more, one count of money laundering - the value of $20,000 to $100,000, one count of computer crime - the value of more than $10,000, and one count of insurance fraud.

His indictment, according to court documents, stems from the alleged use of Paycheck Protection Program funds that he obtained fraudulently. He's also accused of making financial transactions with items he allegedly knew were the proceeds of unlawful activity in order to promote more unlawful activity.

Meanwhile, Rivers was indicted on a count of obstruction of justice. Rivers was accused of illegally taking a cell phone that had been seized as evidence and belonged to another person who had been arrested.

The charges span allegations in Colleton and Hampton counties.

The latest indictments could mean massive financial penalties and years in prison for Murdaugh and the other two defendants.