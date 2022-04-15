Officials in Pima County reported recovering 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Thursday.

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A motorist was arrested Thursday in Southern Arizona after authorities reported finding over 370,000 fentanyl pills in their car.

Imelda Carter, 47, was taken into custody after Pima County Sheriff's Office detectives conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue near Tucson.

About 371,000 fentanyl pills, also known as "M-30" pills, were allegedly found in Carter's possession.

Detectives said the amount of pills allegedly found in the suspect's car is worth about $1.4 million. Carter was turned over to federal officials and will eventually be charged with multiple felonies.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.