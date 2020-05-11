SLED, Bishopville Police seek help solving murder of 18-year-old

Lovely was shot on September 9, 2020 while standing in his yard on Law Street in Bishopville. According to reports, witnesses observed two black male suspects approach the victim, fire multiple shots, and then flee on foot. Lovely died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement believes people in the community have information about this incident but are hesitant to come forward due to fear of reprisal. The investigators on this case strongly encourage anyone with information to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers, no matter how insignificant it may seem, at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online or through the mobile app at P3TIPS.com. The identity of the tipster will always remain anonymous and a cash reward up to a $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.