Body found at Village at Sandhill in northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a body was discovered outside the Home Depot at Village at Sandhills.
According to reports, deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious person around 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Upon arriving at the scene at 285 Forum Dr., deputies found an unresponsive man in the bushes near Home Depot.
EMS responding to the scene pronounced the man deceased.
The Richland County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death as there was no obvious signs of trauma.