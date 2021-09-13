Body found at Village at Sandhill in northeast Richland County

Richland County Sheriff's Department recovered body at Home Depot on Forum Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a body was discovered outside the Home Depot at Village at Sandhills.

According to reports, deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious person around 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Upon arriving at the scene at 285 Forum Dr., deputies found an unresponsive man in the bushes near Home Depot.

EMS responding to the scene pronounced the man deceased.