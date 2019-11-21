Body found in Sumter parking lot

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where the body of a man was found in a truck parked at Continental Tire Thursday, Nov. 21.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, it appears that the man had been dead since Monday, Nov. 18.

Sheriff Dennis said that the body has been removed from the scene, near US-521, and taken to the Sumter County Coroner's Office. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Body found in Continental Tire parking lot in Sumter

WLTX

The case is under investigation and the identification of the man has not been released.