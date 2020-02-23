PROSPERITY, S.C. — Newberry County Emergency Services and the Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing man last seen at Dreher Island State Park around 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Carlos Baca, 22, was in the primitive camp sites of the state park located outside of Prosperity, SC, on Lake Murray.

Baca is described as an Hispanic male, 5'10", around 170 pounds, with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged pull over with hood, black shirt, light colored jeans, and white shoes.

Newberry County Emergency Services, Sheriff's Office, State Park Rangers, and State agencies are assisting in the search.

If you have seen Baca, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2211 or leave a tip at CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.