SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help in a murder case dating back to 2008, after they say there have been new developments in the case.

The case involves the shooting death of Charles Way back on August 18, 2008 at his home on Grace Way in Sumter County.

Back then, Way’s body was found by one of his daughters who went to check on her father when he didn't answer any of her phone calls to him. Investigators say he'd been shot once in the abdomen. Gunshot residue was found around the wound indicating Way, who was shirtless, was shot at close range.

Investigator say there was no signs of struggle, and his family believes he wouldn't have answered the door without a shirt unless he either knew the person or it was an emergency.

Deputies also say none of Way's valuables were taken, and that leads them to believe there was a personal motive in the shooting. Investigators say they are "even more confident in this theory given the recent information that was provided."

Officers did not get specific about the new information. But they did say the new push for information should bring the final pieces of the investigation together and give the family closure.

“I’m still confident, especially with this new information, that we will make an arrest,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “It’s time to give the family closure.”

Officers say Way’s two daughters said losing a parent in such a violent way has been difficult to accept and leaves them to live with the fear of knowing the suspect is still out there.

Anyone who can provide information about the death of Charles Way — whether it involve events before or after the incident — is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be given anonymously by going to www.p3tips.com.