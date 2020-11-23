Chester school evacuated, students sent home over potential bomb threat

Chester County Sheriff's Office investigating threat to Chester High School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat made to an area school. Chester High School, Chester County Career Center and Adult Ed have been evacuated.

According to a post on the CCSO Facebook page, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to do a sweep of the buildings to neutralize any potential threat.

All students and faculty have been removed from the building and are in a safe location at this time.

No one will be allowed on the school property until the area has been rendered safe.

The area around the high school has been blocked off as a precautionary measure.

Chester is about one hour north of Columbia.

Chester High School, Chester County Career Center and Adult Ed have been evacuated due to a potential threat against the schools. Law Enforcement will initiate a security sweep of the buildings. Everyone will be allowed to reenter the schools once the all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/NO3R35FFLR — Chester Co. Schools (@Chester_Schools) November 23, 2020

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, the Chester County School District sent home students at Chester High School. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.