APD: 6-month-old shot, killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a 6-month-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

Where did the shooting happen?

APD said officers responded to 202 Anderson Ave NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop in Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene earlier where several Atlanta Police investigators could be seen working the scene.

Who was involved in the shooting?

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference Monday afternoon that two people were shooting at each other when the 6-month-old was shot. The infant was taken to Grady Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead, Bryant said. Investigators are trying to use video evidence and interview people in the area.

"This was two people involved in gun violence and the child was an innocent victim," Bryant said. "We can no longer allow our criminals to continue to carry guns, we're going to work very aggressively."

Police said their priority continues to be to identify the two people involved in the gunfire that ended the 6-month-old's life. APD said its following leads and continuing its investigation through the night in order to bring those involved to justice.

Atlanta mayor speaks on crime

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also spoke about the shooting.

"I am here because I want the family of this innocent 6-month-old child to know that we care," Dickens said.

Dickens added that this is the third child shot younger than 6 years old in Atlanta this year.

"The children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns," Dickens said.

So far this year, Dickens said there have been a dozen murders in Atlanta, where nearly all involved guns.