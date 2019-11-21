COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff is now suspended from office following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order relieving Colleton County Sheriff Robert Strickland of his duties until Strickland is either acquitted or convicted.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lieutenant Charles Ghent will serve as sheriff in the interim.

According to the arrest warrant, Strickland punched a woman in the face multiple times back on November 7 then took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help.

Investigators say he also damaged the victim's car.

Days after his arrest came to light, Strickland said he would take a leave of absence to heal and self-reflect.