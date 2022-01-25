Heavy police presence at Colony Apartments at scene of manhunt

Multiple law enforcement agencies on site at complex off Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heavy police presence is at the Colony Apartments in Columbia as officers search for what they say is a wanted suspect.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department (CPD) were on the scene Tuesday morning at The Colony complex, which is off West Beltline Boulevard, assisting fellow law enforcement agencies in the search for a male suspect.

Multiple police vehicles as well as officers in tactical gear could be seen. It's unclear at this point why they're searching for this person or what charges the man might face. However, CPD says there is no danger to the public.

Meanwhile, the Bailey Street entrance into the apartment community has been blocked off to all traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers are searching for a wanted male suspect from another jurisdiction at the Colony Apts. The law enforcement presence on scene is a multi-agency effort. No danger to the public. Additional info will be released when appropriate. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 25, 2022