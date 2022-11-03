x
Crime

One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight. However, they were still at the scene as of roughly 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Credit: Nate Stanley/WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities said a male was shot and killed but haven't identified that person or said whether they were an adult or juvenile. Police also didn't say whether they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

As of around 11 a.m., police were still on the scene in the area with a portion of Fuller Street, which crosses Sycamore Avenue, still blocked with police tape.

Police said the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

