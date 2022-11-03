One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning.
Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m.
Authorities said a male was shot and killed but haven't identified that person or said whether they were an adult or juvenile. Police also didn't say whether they have identified a suspect in the shooting.
As of around 11 a.m., police were still on the scene in the area with a portion of Fuller Street, which crosses Sycamore Avenue, still blocked with police tape.
Police said the investigation is still underway. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.