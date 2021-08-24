Columbia police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

Columbia Police are looking for a man accused of killing another as he tried to protect a woman.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are looking for a man they are calling 'armed and dangerous'.

Sherrod Cantoine Joyner, 31, has warrants on him on charges of murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, police say.

According to investigators, at approximately midnight on August 11, 2021, Joyner allegedly argued with a female acquaintance at 100 Walden Heights Drive (Heights Apartments.).

The woman told Joyner to leave and when he refused, she asked for help.

A male friend came to the location to help and that’s when police say Joyner assaulted the woman. When the male friend tried to intervene, Joyner is accused of shooting him causing fatal injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.