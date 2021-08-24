x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Columbia police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

Columbia Police are looking for a man accused of killing another as he tried to protect a woman.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Officers are searching for 31-year-old Sherrod Cantoine Joyner. Once arrested he will be charged with Murder and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature. The warrants have been entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are looking for a man they are calling 'armed and dangerous'.

Sherrod Cantoine Joyner, 31, has warrants on him on charges of murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, police say.

RELATED: After shooting, students return to Orangeburg Wilkinson high school

According to investigators, at approximately midnight on August 11, 2021, Joyner allegedly argued with a female acquaintance at 100 Walden Heights Drive (Heights Apartments.).

The woman told Joyner to leave and when he refused, she asked for help.

A male friend came to the location to help and that’s when police say Joyner assaulted the woman. When the male friend tried to intervene, Joyner is accused of shooting him causing fatal injuries. 

RELATED: 2 siblings found dead in vehicle; Boyfriend of sister arrested, facing murder charges

The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. 

If you see this suspect you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. 