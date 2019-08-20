COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services has arrested a correctional officer in connection with an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Betty Boatwright Foxworth, 53, was charged with misconduct in office.

Foxworth was a correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville. She was fired Tuesday after her arrest.

According to an arrest warrant, Foxworth had a romantic relationship with an inmate under her care. The warrant cites text messages between the correctional officer and the inmate via a contraband cellphone.