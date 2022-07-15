Orangeburg father charged with assaulting son's killer during sentencing hearing

Lindy Lamont Jones had plead guilty to killing Willie Antoine Fields in August 2019

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The father of an 18-year-old murder victim is accused of attacking his son's killer in open court during a sentencing hearing.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 14 in the Orangeburg County Courthouse where Lindy Lamont Jones was awaiting the judge's sentencing decision. Jones had confessed to the murder of 18-year-old Willie Antoine Fields on August 2, 2019, during a Wednesday, July 13, court session.

According to the incident report filed by Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office -- the agency is responsible for courthouse security -- Jones was standing before the judge with his attorney awaiting sentencing for murder when Fields's wife was given the opportunity to speak on behalf of her son. While Angela Fields was speaking to the judge, officers say Willie Clay Fields ran past a sheriff's deputy and tackled Jones before being pulled away by other deputies in the courtroom.

Willie Clay Fields, 57, was charged with Contempt of Court and Assault & Battery charges.

Willie Clay Fields' lawyer, Justin Bamberg, later released the following statement:

“No father should have to bury his innocent son. Mr. Field’s is not a criminal. He is a victim of the senseless violence that occurs far too often in our communities. The criminal justice system exists so that justice may be done, and justice in this case demands setting Mr. Field’s free from the burdens of these charges so that he may continue mourning in peace with his family. We are asking that the system #FreePops.”

“I don’t expect everyone to understand how it must feel to sit there reliving the moment you first found out your son had been murdered for absolutely no reason, the moment you first stepped foot inside the funeral home, or the moment you first tried to call your son but remembered he was no longer with you even though his number was still saved in your phone, but I do pray that everyone can understand that a broken heart is very real.”