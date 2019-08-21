BETHUNE, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify suspects wanted for larceny.

Deputies say the suspects pictured in trail camera photos were involved in larceny at a Bethune home on Timrod Road on August 18, 2019.

Timrod Road Larceny suspects
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize  the suspects or have any information on the incident, deputies ask you to contact Investigator Threatt at (803) 425-1512 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

