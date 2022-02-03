Sibling caretakers arrested: Disabled adult seen climbing out of window, calling for help in NC

When officers arrived, they saw a woman hanging halfway out of a bedroom window yelling for help.

Two people were arrested after a woman was seen climbing from a bedroom window calling for help in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem police were sent to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting a call about unknown trouble.

When officers arrived, they saw a disabled woman hanging halfway out of a bedroom window yelling for help. The woman lived at the home under the care of Mary Kathleen Adkins. However, Adkins' brother, George Murry Adkins Jr. was present in the home at the time of the incident as her caregiver.

After an investigation, police discovered the victim was locked in the room for more than 12 hours.

On Oct. 13. the siblings were charged with the following:

Mary Adkins- 2 counts of domestic abuse/ neglect/ exploitation of a disabled adult

George Adkins- 1 count of Domestic abuse/neglect/ exploitation of a disabled adult