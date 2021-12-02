Does your ex-Valentine have an outstanding warrant? NC Sheriff offers Valentine’s Day special

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentine’s Day weekend special.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — Love is in the air but not for everyone. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentine’s Day weekend special. They’re asking for people to turn in their ex-Valentine(s) if they know they have outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office said the special includes, “limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious 5-star accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy.”

We’re pretty sure this is all code for a trip to jail with a mug shot!

