Officers said the 75-year-old victim was living in unlivable conditions, and died of sepsis more than a week after she was found.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill woman is accused of neglecting her own elderly mother's health needs, resulting in the victim's death at a hospital more than a week after she was removed from her home.

The Rock Hill Police Department said they were called to a home on Jefferson Avenue just after 6 p.m.on November 18, 2021, to help paramedics with an incident. When officers got to the house, EMS told them a 75-year-old woman was found inside the home unresponsive, but still breathing. Police also described the condition of the home as deplorable, with EMS telling officers the house was unlivable.

47-year-old Mary Stone was also at the home, who officers say told them she had been living with her mother and that the home had been in poor condition for at least six months. Stone also reportedly told officers her mother lived with several health issues but was not taking any medication. Stone also claimed she was the only one caring for her mother.

The elderly woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the police investigation began. However, the victim passed away on Nov. 27, nine days after she was taken from the home. The York County Coroner's Office joined Rock Hill police in the investigation, determining the elderly woman died of sepsis tied to neglect and a lack of care.

MORE NEWS: Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia

Stone was eventually arrested on Feb. 18, 2022, three months after police were initially called out to the house. She was charged with abuse/neglect of an adult resulting in death and was subsequently denied bond.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.