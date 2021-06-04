x
Man found shot to death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead early Tuesday morning. 

According to the report, deputies were called to the 200 block of Devoe Drive around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.  Devoe Drive is in an area near Highway 277.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to RCSD. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 

