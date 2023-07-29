Father, daughter charged following shooting in Swansea restaurant parking lot

Police said the shooting and dispute arose out of a previous incident at the same location.

SWANSEA, S.C. — A father and daughter face charges following a dispute that erupted in gunfire in a Lexington County restaurant parking lot on Thursday.

Officers with the Swansea Police Department and deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of West 3rd Street just before 9 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff's department said that deputies initially responded to a report of gunfire but discovered that someone had been hit.

The sheriff's department said an investigation and witness statements revealed that a dispute between 40-year-old Stephanie Lynn Brown and the victim led to the violence. Investigators said Brown's father, 66-year-old David Lee Brown, pointed a gun at the victim's mother while his daughter was in an altercation with the person.

Sheriff Jay Koon said David Brown then handed the gun to his daughter, who shot the victim in the upper body. Swansea Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder. According to the sheriff, the victim's injury isn't believed to be life-threatening.

Stephanie Brown was charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at persons. David Brown is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at persons, warrants state.

The sheriff's department said the father was released after meeting the conditions of his bond, but his daughter was denied bond and remains at the Lexington County Detention Center.