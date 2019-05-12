COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial videos of the female, who the FBI calls Jane Doe 37, with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2014. The data embedded in the video files indicate that the files were produced in April 2012. In the background of the video, audio from the animated film "The Land Before Time" can be heard.

Jane Doe 37 is described as white with brown hair and wearing dark framed glasses. Her appearance may have changed since the recorded videos.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.