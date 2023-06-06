FBI offers reward for information leading to arrest of Jeroid Price

$30K reward is separate from that offered by South Carolina law enforcement agencies

Price is considered a fugitive from justice after being released from prison in March 2023 after serving only 19 years of a 35 years-to-life sentence for the murder of Carl Smalls at a Columbia nightclub in 2002. Documents regarding Price's early release had been sealed in December after being signed by Circuit Judge Casey Manning, who's now retired.

After word of his early release reached South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the Attorney General's Office raised objections about the process for his release. Price's attorney had said the man was released for helping law enforcement on more than one occasion.

The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed the records and issued an order calling for Price to be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his original sentence on April 26.

On June 7, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Price in the US District Court of South Carolina for the Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. The FBI warrant was in direct response to the SC Supreme Court's bench warrant issued in April.

Before his release, Price had been serving his sentence at a New Mexico prison. Price’s current location is unknown by law enforcement. He has ties to New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and New Mexico.

According to SLED, Price, 43, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs an estimated 240 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If Price is spotted, please use caution. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.