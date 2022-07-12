Wanted by FBI: Suspects accused of shooting substations resulting in massive power outages

The damage led to a massive power outage for around 45,000 customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI is currently searching for suspects accused of shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina.

The substations are located about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina.

The damage led to a massive power outage for about 45,000 customers. A state of emergency was declared in Moore County to provide resources to citizens who were without power as a result of the vandalism.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the power outages began shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and impacted most of Moore County's residents.

"We faced something last night in Moore County we've never faced before," Fields said during the press conference the day after the incidents.

Along with the state of emergency, a 9 p.m. curfew was put into effect for Moore County. A shelter was made available in the county for residents who needed to use it.

Duke Energy said its crews are working 24-hour shifts to make repairs and restore service to all impacted customers. Officials estimate power will be restored in Moore County by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (910) 947-4444. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online attips.fbi.gov.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts