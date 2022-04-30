Female victim shot, killed overnight at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbia.
Reports of gunfire first came in around 11 p.m. at 100 Lorick Circle - the address of Latimer Manor Apartments. Officers arrived to find a female victim who had been shot to death. Police haven't said whether the victim was an adult or juvenile or provided any possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Columbia Police at 803-545-3525.