High speed pursuit leaves one teen dead, five others hospitalized

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said deputies were assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol in a pursuit just before midnight. The sheriff's department said troopers stopped a Jeep Cherokee but said the SUV then ran from the traffic stop, at times reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The chase ended in a pond near Lost Creek Drive and Boat Ramp Road in the Chestnut Hill Plantation subdivision. The sheriff's department said deputies jumped into the water to rescue five teenagers. Five people who ranged in age from 14 to 18 were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Richland County Sheriff's Department divers searched the water for three hours for any additional people but could not see in the muddy water and had to resume their search on Saturday morning. Just after 10 a.m., divers found the body of a teen boy.