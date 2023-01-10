Female officer charged with misconduct while working at Richland County jail.

Woman had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center in Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former jail officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct for an incident that occurred while she was employed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said an investigation begun in late October 2022 by ASGDC staff revealed China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. The ASGDC investigation was turned over to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, where a criminal investigation ensued.

Gregg turned herself in to investigators on Jan. 6 and was charged with misconduct in office. The inmate with who she had a relationship with is currently detained on a murder charge.