Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say an argument over a gas purchase led to a shooting at a convenience store over the weekend.

This all happened last Saturday at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road.

Police say the clerk.---20-year-old Antar Daralhaj--and the customer got into a fight about the Gas. At one point, the customer came behind the counter and started cursing and shouting at the clerk.

As the customer was leaving, however, police say Daralhaj grabbed a gun and shot the customer in the lower body.

The victim's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Daralhaj is now charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

