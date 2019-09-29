LANCASTER, S.C. — Deputies of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Lancaster have arrested a 43-year-old man after he shot and killed his half-brother during a family dispute.

Manly Maurice Thompson was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Tony Sheril Gladden, 47.

Deputies were dispatched to a home at 1639 Franandel Dr., Lancaster, at 3 p.m. Saturday where Gladden lived with his mother.

Upon arrival, deputies found Gladden lying on the living room with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Lancaster County EMS began treating Gladden at the scene and transported him to the helipad at the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster. Gladden was then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he died.

A criminal investigator and crime scene investigators interviewed witnesses at the home and processed the scene.

Witnesses said that Gladden and Thompson were alone in the living room of the home when witnesses heard gunshots. Thompson then left the home on foot. Shortly after investigators arrived, Thompson approached them outside the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Thompson was transported to Lancaster County Detention Center and will face a bond hearing later Sunday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.

