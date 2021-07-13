Father accused of beating 6-year-old boy to death first told police his son fell in bathtub: Warrant

Police charged the boy's father with first-degree murder. His girlfriend is charged with accessory after the fact.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A father is accused of beating his 6-year-old son to death. His girlfriend is accused of hiding what happened after the fact. Police said it's not the first time they've investigated alleged abuse involving this child.

High Point police said the boy's father, 30-year-old Devon Nelson, took him to High Point Medical Center on Sunday, but the child had already died.

The boy had a body temperature of 87.4 degrees, burns on both sides of the thigh and his bottom, two patterned bruises on the top of the right and left thigh, a contusion on the left forehead above the left eye, several bruises in different healing stages all over his body, and multiple cuts all over his body, an arrest warrant revealed.

Detectives determined the death was suspicious and interviewed Nelson and his girlfriend.

Nelson originally told officers his son had fallen in the bathtub, then later admitted to beating the child, according to the documents.

Nelson was charged with first-degree murder after an autopsy revealed the abuse had been going on for a while and that the child died from blunt force trauma.

Nelson's girlfriend, 24-year-old Tamara Corbett, was charged with accessory after the fact.

The couple also faces felony child abuse charges.

Police said they investigated Nelson in 2020 after he was accused of abusing the same child.

"That investigation was thorough and followed through and there was not enough evidence to prosecute or to even charge back then," Lt. Matt Truitt said. "In the midst of that investigation, we typically have DSS, social services, the High Point child advocacy center, and the police department. They all work together on these investigations and collectively, there just wasn’t a lot there to pursue as far as charges are concerned."

Police said two other children in the home, ages three and four, were taken into custody by the Department of Social Services. The family is from Wilmington and just recently moved to High Point, and has no family in the area.