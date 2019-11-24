JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m Friday, Nov. 22, in Jasper County.

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene near the intersection of US-321 (Deerfield Road) and Secondary 34 (Purrysburg Road) near Tillman. The pedestrian sustained great bodily injuries as a result of the collision.

At this time, the make and model of the vehicle that left the scene is unknown. The vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to the front end, including headlights, hood and grille.

Hit-and-run Jasper County

If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle in question, you are asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or 1-800-768-1506, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.