An investigation into a violent felon in Indianapolis led to three arrests and the seizure of a half-pound of meth, a grenade, guns, money and other drugs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say an investigation into a man wanted for an armed robbery led to three arrests and the seizure of a half-pound of methamphetamine as well as a grenade, guns and other drugs.

An investigation was opened into Mathew Eaton, who IMPD said qualified as a serious violent felon and had an armed robbery warrant.

Detectives were told that Eaton had multiple firearms and a hand grenade that he was threatening to use if he was stopped by police, according to IMPD.

The IMPD Southwest District Violence Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team went to Delta Hotel at 5860 Fortune Circle on Jan. 26 to look into an incident where a man, identified as Daniel Wade, allegedly pointed a gun at hotel employees.

While they were there, detectives learned Eaton was in the hotel room with Wade when he reportedly pointed the gun at the employees. However, they both had left the hotel prior to officers arriving.

The next day, officers found Eaton while he was driving and followed his vehicle. The SWAT team stopped Eaton's vehicle near West Washington Street and Interstate 465.

Eaton, Wade and a third suspect, Billy Shofner, were arrested.

IMPD said officers saw a firearm and what they suspected to be methamphetamine inside the vehicles and searched it.

During the search they found:

Two loaded handguns

One loaded shotgun

One loaded .22 long rifle

A half-pound of methamphetamine

20 grams of fentanyl/heroin

135 grams of spice

20 schedule II pills

Two pill presses

Gun magazines

Ammunition

A grenade (no powder)

$623

IMPD said the vehicle Eaton was driving was also reported stolen.

Eaton was arrested for a robbery warrant as well as possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

Shofner and Wade were arrested for possession of a handgun without a license by a felon, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance.

IMPD said Wade was also arrested on two domestic battery warrants and for pointing a firearm and intimidation from the incident on the previous day.

Major Matt Thomas applauded the public and IMPD for their help in this case.

“This investigation resulted from information provided by members of our community and the laser-focus IMPD Southwest District officers and detectives have on addressing contributors to violent crime,” Thomas said.