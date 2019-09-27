KINGSTREE, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help to find whoever shot and killed a U.S. Postal Service worker who was on her delivery route.

News outlets report 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead Monday in Williamsburg County.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokeswoman Jessica Adams says Pressley was killed while she was working. It's unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier's vehicle when she was shot.

RELATED: South Carolina mail carrier shot to death on delivery route

The investigation is being headed by the Postal Inspection Office and will be assisted by The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

There are more than 70 people working the investigation in a specially formed task force.

According to a press conference Friday morning, no new details are being released but law enforcement is asking for the public's help to find those responsible.

U.S. Attorney Lance Crick says the status of the investigation is ongoing, and they are appealing to the public for any information.

According to Sheriff Steven Gardner, Williamsburg deputies are working 24 hours a day in 12 hour shifts to solve this case.

According to the Sheriff Department, they want citizens to feel safe. They are asking for any information.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also call the Postal Inspection Service's national number, 1-877-876-2455.