Prosecutors: Sex assault suspect took victims rings, gave them to girlfriend

Authorities say Samuel Earnest Aaron offered to take a woman home after previously giving her a ride. But on the second trip, he attacked her.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Red Bank man will spend the next 20 years of his life in prison for the kidnapping, sexual assault, and robbery of a woman.

The office of 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor S.R. Hubbard III said that 54-year-old Samuel Earnest Aaron had been convicted by a Lexington County jury on all three aspects of a violent crime that began near a county office building on Jan. 9, 2020.

According to records provided by prosecutors, the victim had been dropped off at a county building to pick up paperwork in the morning hours and was walking to another building in Lexington when she was approached by Aaron who offered her a ride. He initially dropped her off without incident.

It wasn't until the victim left and took a ride with Aaron a second time that his intentions became violent. Prosecutors said he offered to drive her home but instead drove to an area of Bluefield Road in the Red Bank area where he pulled her out of the van and sexually assaulted her. Investigators added that he also assaulted the victim and stole her rings.

After being attacked, the victim was able to call 911 and report that she was raped and robbed. She was also able to provide a partial license plate and a vehicle description which helped lead investigators to Aaron.

Prosecutors later described the victim in this case as a "symbol of hope" for others and proof that they "do not need to stay quiet out of fear or shame."

Not only did authorities find Aaron on Feb. 5 - roughly a month later - thanks to her efforts, they also found the rings Aaron was accused of stealing. His girlfriend was wearing them and said he had given them to her about four weeks prior.