Lexington Police investigating 'suspicious death' at Lexington mobile home park

According to law enforcement, a woman was found dead in her home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a death they consider suspicious at Hickory Hill mobile home park.

According to the department, detectives are working on a suspicious death investigation and are asking for any information about the case.

According to the report, on Saturday, September 19, around 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hickory Hill mobile home park, in Lexington, regarding a woman who was found dead inside of her residence.

Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office responded to the residence and an investigation has begun to determine how this woman died.

If you have information about this case or you saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area of the Hickory Hill neighborhood off of Industrial Blvd., from Friday night through Saturday morning, please contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.

You can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

More information regarding this case will be released as it becomes available.