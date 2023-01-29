x
Crime

Man accused of killing wife, step-daughter in Red Bank, turning gun on self

Authorities haven't released a motive for the deadly shooting but are still speaking with family and neighbors to gather information.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say three members of a family are dead after a man took the lives of a mother and daughter and then shot himself.

According to the Lexington County Coroner's Office, 55-year-old William Peter Busick of Lexington shot his wife, 48-year-old Chastity Lynne Busick, and his step-daughter, 23-year-old Jasmine Alyse Bailey, around 12:30 p.m.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. William Busick then turned the gun on himself and was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, which is also investigating the incident, a minor was in the house during the shooting but was physically unharmed.

Sheriff Jay Koon said his office is still working to gather information on the case and speaking with family and neighbors.

