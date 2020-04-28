COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they have arrested a man for breaking into and stealing from several Columbia Walmart stores.

Nechaun West, 41, is charged with burglary, larceny, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful acts during a State of Emergency and a curfew violation.

Police say West broke into Walmart stores on Garners Ferry Road, Bush River Road and Forest Drive in April. Investigators say he stole variety of merchandise, including tools, lawn care equipment, TVs and firearms.