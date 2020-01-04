COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to groping a teenager at a Walmart store in January.

Marlon Cruz Carpio, 35, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and battery on Wednesday, April 1.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the man was arrested for groping a teenager in the cosmetic section of a Walmart in January.

According to the report, on Jan. 27, around 1:30 p.m., a teenager was shopping in the cosmetic section of the Walmart on Killian Road, when she was approached by a man who was later identified as Cruz Carpio.

The man said he needed help looking for something for a female relative and the man asked many questions, lengthening the conversation. When the teen became uncomfortable and intended to leave, Cruz Carpio leaned in to give the teen a side hug and as he let go, he touched her rear end.

The teen immediately notified store security, according to the report.

He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on April 1.

