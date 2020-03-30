COLUMBIA, S.C. — The name of the man shot and killed while trying to break into a Columbia woman's home on Saturday has been identified.

Brian Scott Brown, 53, of Columbia was killed while attempting to break into a home on Great North Road.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to complications from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate the incident.