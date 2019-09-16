LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man who they say was both distributing marijuana and using it around children.

Datrell Alonzo Graham, 20, is charged with possession of a distribution amount of marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child, according to arrest warrants.

Lexington County said they smelled marijuana coming from his trailer in a Charleston Highway mobile home park.

“After getting a search warrant for Graham’s home, investigators found more than 28 grams but fewer than 10 pounds of marijuana, along with scales, packaging materials and guns,” Koon said. “Because he was using drugs in front of two children and allowing them to be in a location where marijuana is stored and sold, deputies charged Graham with child neglect.”

Graham was arrested without incident at his home and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center, according to Koon. Graham has been released from jail after posting bail.