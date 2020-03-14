CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives today announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk.

Faulk is wanted in connection with the murder of James Odell Cochran, a retired Conway City Police Department lieutenant, which occurred on March 5, 2020, in Conway, SC.

Faulk is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 150 pounds and 5’10” tall. Faulk’s whereabouts are unknown and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant. Conway police say he was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.

Ret. Lt. Conway Police Officer James Odell Cochran

Latimer's Funeral Home

ATF joins the Horry County Police Department in investigating this case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk should contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

All calls and tips will be kept confidential.