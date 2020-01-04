COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man running for the South Carolina Senate has been arrested by Richland County deputies who say he committed sex crimes against a minor.

Michael Allan Letts, 56, was arrested Wednesday. He's facing multiple counts, including second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor second-degree and third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The abuse happened over period of several years, law enforcement said. The victim reported the abuse in January.

Officers said Letts was arrested as soon as the investigation was complete. Letts has now been booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Online records show Letts filed to run for South Carolina Senate District 22 back on March 26. He's also run for local office in the past.

Letts is also listed on InVest USA's website as the founder of the organization. The group provides bulletproof vests to law enforcement.