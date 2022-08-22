Atlanta Police said the suspect was captured at the airport.

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square. The shooting unfolded at two scenes.

Atlanta Police said they were called to 1280 W. Peachtree Street around 1:45 p.m. and found two people who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them died, APD said.

While they were investigating that scene, they were called to 1100 Peachtree Street, where another person was injured. APD said they were taken to the hospital and have since died.

Police said it's unclear what led to the shootings.

They said the suspect -- a woman -- is allegedly connected to the shooting. Just before she was captured, they released a photo of the person they believed was connected to the shooting.

"We are working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly," APD said.

Police said the suspect was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An 11Alive viewer sent us a photo of what appeared to be the suspect being taken into custody there.

APD asked residents to stay off of roads in the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th and Peachtree streets NE and 15th and W. Peachtree streets NW. The streets have reopened, but they are advising drivers to remain clear of the area as traffic is extremely heavy.

11Alive's crew at the scene near Colony Square spotted multiple agencies in the area, including police from local universities and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Our crews witnessed some of the law enforcement officers in tactical gear going into Colony Square and down 14th Street.

Atlanta Public Schools said Monday afternoon that Midtown High School is currently on an exterior lockdown, which means they can move inside the building but they are not allowed to go outside at this time.

