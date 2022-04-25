x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Search on for missing boater at Lake Murray

Individual went overboard on Buffalo Creek, near the Grant-Williams Estate

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray

An individual reportedly went overboard around 11:15 a.m. at Buffalo Creek, near the Grant-Williams Estate in Newberry County.

Assisting in the search are Newberry County EMS, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED Aviation, Irmo/Lexington County Fire Service, and Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing story. News19 will post details when they become available. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Cayce Police chief provides update on death of Officer Drew Barr