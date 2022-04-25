Search on for missing boater at Lake Murray

Individual went overboard on Buffalo Creek, near the Grant-Williams Estate

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray.

An individual reportedly went overboard around 11:15 a.m. at Buffalo Creek, near the Grant-Williams Estate in Newberry County.

Assisting in the search are Newberry County EMS, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, SLED Aviation, Irmo/Lexington County Fire Service, and Lexington County Sheriff's Office.