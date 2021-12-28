Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about her family's loss

29-year-old Cheyenne Brown was close to five months pregnant when police believe she was killed. She leaves behind a son.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by the so-called shopping cart killer reflects on what her family has endured.

Although Fairfax County Police are still waiting for DNA results to confirm her identity, they believe 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown is one of at least four women the alleged serial killer murdered.

Her mom, Nicandra Brown, said she knows it's her, because of her tattoo.

“I'm so angry, like, I don't even have tears anymore," Cheyenne's mother, Nicandra Brown said. "I'm just like, why would you do this to my daughter? … she was just so full of life."

Police have termed the killer "the shopping cart killer," because they say he connected with women on dating apps, did "unspeakable things" to them, and then used a shopping cart to move their bodies.

Police have arrested 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for Cheyenne's and three other murders, and they're searching for even more victims.

Nicandra said her cousin recognized Robinson's picture as a man whom Cheyenne had invited over to the house a couple of times.

They found what they believe is Cheyenne's body in the woods near the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria in early December. Her mom said she was close to five months pregnant at the time.

Working on the evening shows for you today...and unfortunately have a gut-wrenching story to share.



Weeks ago - we told you about the shopping cart killer.



On @wusa9 at 6, hear from the mom of one suspected victim - Cheyenne Brown - who leaves behind a 7 y/o son. pic.twitter.com/uj5AAzH2en — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) December 28, 2021

Nicandra said on September 30, her daughter got on a metro bus in D.C. and disappeared.

“Calling, you know, hospitals checking for like Jane Doe's or unidentified women, you know, checking the morgue," she said. "I was a wreck."

Now, she's focusing on helping Cheyenne's seven-year-old son, Juan, process what happened.

"He still picks up the phone, he still tries to call her," she said. "So I know he doesn't really understand.”

And neither do they, really. But, they say his spirit is helping the family get through this year.

“He has the same heart, like his mom," she said. "It’s like she's, she's still here with us. She's still here with us--through him.”