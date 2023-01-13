'The guy is very evil' | Mother in disbelief after daughter allegedly shot, killed by man she met on dating app

Duan's mother said she warned her daughter about meeting someone online and she had a bad feeling about Thompson.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The mother of the Alief ISD teacher who was allegedly shot to death by a man she met on a dating app said she is completely devastated by the loss of her daughter.

The mother, who didn't want to be identified, said her daughter, Wendy Duan, had mentioned she met someone online but never imagined something like this would happen.

"It's unbelievable," she said while speaking to KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford on the phone.

Duan was shot and killed on Saturday at her home in Sugar Land's New Territory subdivision. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday in Louisiana and charged with her murder.

Duan and Thompson met on the "MeetMe" dating app a week before Thompson shot and killed Duan during an argument, Sugar Land detectives said.

"She showed me the picture," Duan's mother said. "I don’t know his name. She just saying, 'Do you like him?' I said no."

Duan was a beloved Alief ISD teacher who taught third grade at Boone elementary. Her mother said she was a giver who showed a special love for her students.

"Every Thursday she asks me to go to dollar store to buy gifts for kids," she said.

Duan's mother believes Thompson took her daughter's kindness for weakness. She's hoping he remains behind bars.

"The guy is very evil," she said. He took her life away. I hope this guy gets the full legal punishment."

Thompson is in custody in Louisiana. He is in the process of being extradited back to Texas where he will face charges in Fort Bend County. His bond remains set at $500,000.