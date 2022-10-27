Mom wanted for son's murder contacted exorcist days before body was found in southern Indiana

Social media posts from Cairo Jordan's mother and another woman charged in his death indicate they believe the boy was possessed by a demon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A nationwide search continues for a mother accused of murdering her little boy and leaving his body in a suitcase in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help to find Dejaune Anderson. They believe she was last seen in the Los Angeles area. They already arrested another suspect, Dawn Coleman, for neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice.

Social media posts from both women indicate they believed 5-year-old Cairo Jordan was possessed by a demon. The mother contacted an Indiana exorcist just days before the little boy's body was discovered.

Father Vince Lampert is the official exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He said he gets about 70 inquiries a week from people about demon possession. But he said an exorcism would never involve physically harming someone, especially a child.

A Las Vegas suitcase was found in the woods at a dead end road in eastern Washington County on April 16. Six months later, authorities identified the boy as Jordan, from Atlanta, Georgia.

Just four days before Jordan's body was discovered, court records say the boy's mother tried to contact Lampert on Twitter.

The message read, in part: "I need to speak with you urgently. I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood."

Lampert never got the message. He hasn't used his Twitter account in five years. But he said an exorcism should never harm the person.

"A demon is a spirit,” said Lampert. “It doesn't have a body. So, inflicting pain, really, that would be on that person, their body, and not on any evil spirit that would be present. So there would never be a reason to bring about any physical harm to someone who may be dealing with the demonic."

While police look for the mother, Coleman is in custody, awaiting extradition from San Francisco to Indiana. Coleman's Facebook page is filled with references to evil spirits.

A post from April 8 includes, "Nothing is what it seems and we are catering to evil beings in children avatars that aren't even children."

"The child cannot bring upon any type of demonic activity through their own actions,” said Lampert. “God would protect and safeguard children because of their innocence. Now if a child is being afflicted by evil, then someone who has authority over them such as a parent or a guardian would bear that responsibility."

Lampert said in 17 years as the exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, he has only dealt with about 15 people he believes were truly demon-possessed.