COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the individual who died as a result of being involved in a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Dubard Boyle Road, at Fairfield Road, near the Oak Hills Golf Club in Columbia. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting and found Demetrius Floyd, of Bonnie Forest Rd, Columbia, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

Floyd was taken to the hospital by Richland County EMS where he died a short time later.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com.